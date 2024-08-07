Sharon Hughes Staff columnist Blueberry Zucchini Bread

Hello! In the Kitchen with Sharon this week is my Facebook friend Roy Bryant. Not only is Roy a great cook and baker, but he also works hard in his garden and has a beautiful yard and flowers. Roy has a big garden and shares all of his vegetables with his friends and neighbors and the rest he cans and freezes. Plus, I might add, Roy has a great sense of humor. He keeps everyone entertained. What’s better than great entertainment and great food? Nothing. Keep them coming Roy.

Please send me your favorite recipe, along with a story and/or a picture of it if you have one, and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon.

Ingredients

Three eggs

One tablespoon of vanilla extract

Two-and-a-quarter cups of sugar

Two cups of shredded zucchini

Three cups of all-purpose flour

One teaspoon of salt

One teaspoon of baking powder

A quarter-teaspoon of baking soda

One pint of blueberries

Lemon Glaze

One cup of powdered sugar

One tablespoon of lemon juice

One tablespoon of heavy cream

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Lightly grease two large loaf pans.

Beat three eggs, one cup of oil, one tablespoon of vanilla and two-and-a-quarter cups of sugar together into a large bowl.

Fold in the zucchini and then beat in three cups of flour, one teaspoon of salt, one teaspoon of baking powder and a quarter-teaspoon of baking soda.

Gently fold in the blueberries.

Bake for 50 minutes and after it comes out of the oven, let cool for 20 minutes.

Tranfer to a wire rack and allow to cool completely.

Lemon Glaze

Whisk one cup of powdered sugar, one tablespoon of leamon juice and one tablespoon of heavy cream.