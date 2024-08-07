Commissioners proclaim Aug. 31 Overdose Awareness Day

The Highland County Board of Commissioners proclaimed Overdose Awareness Day to be Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.

Pictured are (l-r) Dave Daniels, Brad Roades, Tonya Sturgill, Kim Davis, Jon Parr, Randy Sanders and Terry Britton.

Davis said there will be an event for Overdose Awareness Day on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, at 100 Governor Trimble Place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. She said if you suspect someone might be having problems with drug or substance abuse, someone should maybe start with the local police department, sheriff’s office or the probation department.