Fourth annual Faith & Farming breakfast held

Jason Brown, the featured speaker of the event, pictured during his talk.

The fourth annual Faith & Farming breakfast (formerly Harvesting Healthy Minds ) took place on Friday, Aug. 2 at the Lake View Loft from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The large crowd enjoyed the new format of the event and was inspired and encouraged by Ms. Maddie Caldwell, a motivational speaker from Illinois, who shared her struggle with depression and anxiety.

Next to share in an interview was Mr. Doug McConnell who spoke about recognizing and then taking steps to call to receive mental health services as an active farmer.

The main speaker for the morning was Mr. Jason Brown, a native of Henderson, North Carolina, who walked away from a career in the NFL to pursue a calling he had received to feed the hungry. Him, his wife and their eight children own and operate a farm in North Carolina called “First Fruits Farm.” They are instrumental in sharing the first fruits of their farm to those who are hungry. Jason took his calling literally and is doing God’s work, sharing the gospel and providing basic needs to those he has been called to serve.

The Highland County Farm Bureau provided free breakfast for those in attendance and was catered by Mike Allering with Four Seasons Catering. The first 100 attendees received giveaways which included a lawn chair, a ball cap, an aluminum water bottle, a calming strip, a fidget toy and information about mental health and the signs to look for if they need to reach out for help.

The Shawhan family of Marshall, Ohio, rounded out the morning by sharing through video why their family sought mental health services and why other farmers should not be ashamed or hesitant to reach out.

Many thanks to the Hillsboro FFA chapter and to the Peebles FFA chapter for their help in serving and cleaning up.

Hope House Christian Counseling Center would also like to thank our partners: Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Highland County Community Action, Farm Bureau of Highland County, R.E.A.C.H FOR TOMORROW, Highland County Suicide Prevention Coalition, Highland District Hospital, Adena Health, Highland Soil and Water Conservation District, Highland County Victim Witness and Highland County Health Department.