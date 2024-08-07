Why Should You Be Honest?

Carey Kinsolving Contributing columnist

“I was honest once, and it felt really good. If you’re not honest, you just look bad,” says Brittani, age 6.

Once?

“Honesty is important because people have to trust you to be a friend,” says Natalie, 9. “You should be honest so people will always believe in you, no matter what,” adds Cecile, 8.

A wise biblical proverb says, “A good name is to be chosen rather than great riches” (Proverbs 22:1). Your name and reputation are all you have. Once they’re gone, you’re broke. Wise people resist the short-term gain of deceit because they know honesty pays big dividends.

“You should be honest because if you aren’t, the guilt will tear you up inside,” says Mallorie, 12. “You can tell if someone is honest because they are happier,” adds Scott, 11.

Peace of mind is one of honesty’s many dividends, and it usually shows on a person’s face. If someone is lying, “their face is kind of looking weird,” says Emily, 6.

Actually, the eyes tell the story, says Cody, 12: “If you look straight into someone’s eyes, you can see the word ‘liar’ or ‘honest person.’”

I’ve never seen these words in people’s eyes, Cody, but it’s often the case that a shifty-eyed person is up to no good. At least, that’s the way it is in old western movies when the camera gets a close-up of the guys wearing the black hats.

“Sometimes when you lie, people ask questions about the lie, and then you have to lie again,” says Ashley, 8. You’ve heard of chain-smoking? Here, we have chain-lying. The chain-liar tells one lie to cover another. The mental energy alone to remember all the lies takes its toll.

“Honesty is telling the whole truth, even if it gets you into trouble,” says Matthew, 11. Jesus didn’t promise us a rose garden in this world. He said, “In the world, you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world” (John 16:33).

Have you ever had a dishonest boss hint that if you told the truth about something, your job would be in jeopardy? If you’re honest, get ready for tests.

“An honest person has one of the most important virtues,” says Matthew, 12.

In “The Book of Virtues,” author William Bennett defines honesty as “real, genuine, authentic and bona fide. To be dishonest is to be partly feigned, forged, fake or fictitious. Honesty expresses both self-respect and respect for others. Dishonesty fully respects neither oneself nor others. Honesty imbues lives with openness, reliability and candor; it expresses a disposition to live in the light.”

“You should be honest because it is good, and God likes it,” says Colby, 7. Thank you, Colby, for your brevity and candor. In the Bible, honesty is not an abstract concept. It begins by being honest with God. He created us to live in an open, honest relationship with him. Remember what Adam and Eve did when they heard God walking in the garden after they sinned? They hid.

“You should be an honest person always to God and Jesus,” says Frances, 8.

Hide from God, and you’ll be exposed. Your mask of deceit will fail.

Think about this: Determine to live honestly and openly before God and people.

Memorize this truth: “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me” (John 14:6).

Ask this question: If Jesus made the ultimate sacrifice for telling and being the truth, what price are you willing to pay for being honest?

