Duncan

A Greenfield man sentenced to nearly three years in prison was among three people sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Jeffrey Duncan, 50, was sentenced to nine months in prison on one fourth-degree felony count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, which was ordered to be consecutive to 24 months in prison for a third-degree felony count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine. Duncan was also given two days of jail time credit.

Duncan was ordered to pay restitution of $160 to the Highland County Task Force through the Victim Restitution Escrow Account of the Highland County Victim Witness Office.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around Jan. 14, 2024, an officer and an investigator met with a confidential informant (CI) who arranged to purchase two grams of methamphetamine for $40 from Duncan on Carford Pike. The CI was searched and then given $40 for the transaction as well as an audio/video recorder.

They were then dropped off near the Carford Pike location, with the officers monitoring them through the audio/video feed. When the CI got to the location, they made contact with Duncan. After the interaction, the CI left the location and was picked up by the investigator. The CI gave over a plastic bag that contained a crystal substance as well as the audio/video recorder to the investigator.

After meeting for a debrief, a sergeant did a recorded interview with the CI. The CI said that they walked to Duncan’s garage and met with him. They then “indicated” that they gave Duncan the money, after which Duncan gave them the bag of “dope.” The substance was then submitted to BCI for analysis and found to contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, with a weight of 1.86 grams.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around Jan. 16, 2024, an officer and investigator met with a CI who had arranged to purchase two “eight balls” of methamphetamine from Duncan for $120 at the Carford Pike location. They were searched and then given $120 for the deal and an audio/video recorder. The CI was then dropped off near Duncan’s location.

When the CI arrived at the meeting spot, they entered the garage. A short time later, they left and the investigator picked them up. The CI gave the investigator two plastic bags that contained crystal substances as well as the audio/video recorder. The investigator then interviewed the CI, who said they’d walked to Duncan’s garage.

They said after they got to the location, they met with Duncan and gave him the money. They then said Duncan gave them the “dope.” The CI also said two other subjects were present for the deal. The substance was then submitted to BCI for testing and found to contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, with a weight of 7.16 grams.

In other sentencings, Jeffrey Williamson, 38, Hillsboro, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine in the vicinity of a juvenile, a third-degree felony.

Williamson was ordered to successfully complete Substance Use Disorder (S.U.D.) residential treatment and any recommended aftercare.

Williamson was also ordered to pay restitution of $50 to the Highland County Task Force through the Victim Restitution Escrow Account of the Highland County Witness Office.

The Court ordered that, if Williamson violated any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between nine and 50 months and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

According to court documents, on or around Nov. 7, 2023, Williamson knowingly sold or offered to sell methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, in the vicinity of a juvenile.

Billy Rhoads, 60, Hillsboro, was sentenced on one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony.

Rhoads was ordered to successfully complete S.U.D. treatment and recommended aftercare.

Rhoads was also ordered to pay restitution of $100 to the Highland County Task Force through the Victim Restitution Escrow Account of the Highland County Witness Office.

The Court ordered that, if Rhoads violated any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between six and 18 months and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

According to court documents, on or around July 7, 2022, a CI met with members of the Highland County Task Force and arranged to purchase $20 worth of methamphetamine from Rhoads. The CI was then searched and given an audio/video recorder and $20 for the deal. The CI was then followed to the S.R. 73 location, where they then drove into the location.

The CI entered the garage and met with Rhoads. They gave Rhoads the money, after which Rhoads handed over a bag of crystal substance. The CI then left and went back to the Task Force members. They gave back the audio/video recorder and the bag of crystal substance. The substance was sent to BCI for analysis and found to contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, with a weight of .47 grams.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.