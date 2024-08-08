HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

Aug 3

A resident of the 300 block of Grove St, Leesburg, reported telecommunications harassment. After investigation, a male was warned and advised not to have any contact with the caller.

A resident of the 6300 block of Fair Ridge Rd reported fraud.

A deputy responded to the 6500 block of Millers Chapel Rd after a call of a resident receiving threats. This incident remains under investigation.

Aug 5

A resident of the 6600 block of Beechwood Rd after a report of a male receiving threats. After an investigation, a warrant was issued for a Clinton County female for aggravated menacing.

Aug 6

A resident of W. Main St, Mowrystown, reported the theft of a security camera from her property. After investigation, charges for a protection order violation were issued for a Sardinia male.

A resident of the 7000 block of Hill Rd reported the theft of money. This incident remains under investigation.

Deputies responded to a report of a female assaulted in the 12000 block of New Lexington Ave, in Highland. After the investigation, a juvenile was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Arrests/Citations

Robin R Jackson, 59, of Hillsboro, improper backing

Marisha B Skipworth, 18, of Hillsboro, speed

Jason L Ledbetter, 43, of Greenfield, contempt of court

Jeffrey W Duncan, 50, of Greenfield, trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs

Anthony T Cox, 35, of Lynchburg, probation violation, resisting arrest

Ashley L Vest, 39, of Waverly, failure to appear

Sheridan D Riffle, 23, of Hillsboro, contempt of court

Tanya J Scott, 49, of Hillsboro, having physical control of vehicle while intoxicated