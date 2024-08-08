Senior center restarts travel program

A red jacket and patch that many members wore not long after the senior center started traveling in the 1970s. Member Gerri Pierson donated the pictured jacket. It was her late mother’s, Audrey Osborn. Both of Gerri’s parents were members and traveled with the center on several trips. Submitted photo

The Highland County Senior Citizens Center is restarting its travel program with a trip to The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky planned for Tuesday, Sept. 24.

The destination features a life-sized reconstruction of Noah’s Ark.

The trip will also include a visit to Kellie’s Homestead Restaurant and gift shop in Dry Ridge, Kentucky and a stop at Schneider’s Sweet Shop in Belleview, Kentucky. Schneider’s Sweet Shop has been in business since 1939 and features old-fashioned handmade candy and ice cream.

Those interested in being part of the trip must be members of the Highland County Senior Citizens Center and register at the center with payment by Tuesday, Aug. 20.

The center’s travel program began in the 1970s and stopped a few years before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We were mandated to be closed for 15 months – all Ohio senior centers were – and part of the mandate stated you were not allowed to travel,” Highland County Senior Citizens Center Executive Director Mechell Karnes said.

Karnes said the center has received a lot of inquires about the travel program.

“We just talked about it and decided it would be a good thing for the senior center,” she said.

“We just want to have interesting, fun places that the seniors will enjoy going to do educational, fun activities,” Betty Ann Walker said, who will serve as the trip director for the program. She said a discount is provided for seniors by the bus company.

The day trip to Kentucky and back will cost $195.

Future trips to the La Comedia Dinner Theatre in Springboro as well as Nashville, Opryland, and the Biltmore near Gatlinburg are being considered by the program.

“In the past, the senior center has gone to Hawaii and Alaska, but we’re starting with one-day trips now, and we’re open to suggestions,” Karnes said. “We would like to build up our program, but we have to start somewhere.”

“It’s fun to not have to plan anything,” Walker said. “You’ve got somebody who takes you to the door, and you don’t have to worry about parking, standing in line, getting tickets, or reservations at a restaurant. You just pull up, get off the bus, and everything is provided for you.”

Walker said the trips are more than just a bus ride.

“We play games, and we have prizes, and we get to know each other,” she said.

Walker said it’s important to make reservations for the trip as soon as possible.

“The sooner you make your reservation, the more secure you will be on making the limit that we have,” she said.

Karnes said the senior center will turn 55 next month.

“There’s a lot of people out there who have fond memories, and that’s what we want to keep going with,” she said. “It’s immeasurable all of the benefits that the senior center has for folks.”

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.