Bee stings cause death

This week in 1939, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that four of the 19 “veniremen,” Williams Bruce, June Doorley, Cleo Bean and C.V. Selph, were tentatively selected for a first-degree murder trial planned to be held in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Roy Redman, a teacher of mathematics and science at Fairfield High School, announced that he would be taking the job of principal at Sugar Grove High School near Lancaster, a high school with around 225 people “in the upper six grades” and 10 different faculty members.

The sting of “presumably” a bee caused the death of the unnamed wife of Robert McCoppin only a few minutes after being wounded following passing some hives found at her home, with the doctor saying the “poison … had directly entered the bloodstream and reached the heart.”

Marshal A.W. Irwin defeated W.S. Nevil, a former marshal, to win the Republican nomination for marshal, as Mel Shaw then defeated S.T. Gray, the incumbent board member, to be one of three nominees for the Board of Public Affairs.

In sports, the Greenfield Eagles softball team withdrew from the Chillicothe district tournament to instead enter into the Leesburg district tournament, with some of the participating teams being Wilmington, Hillsboro, Ripley Russellville, Georgetown and Leesburg, alongside Greenfield.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple showings, including “Winter Carnival,” starring Ann Sheridan and Richard Carlson, and “It Could Happen to You,” starring Gloria Stewart and Stuart Erwin.

The Famous Store advertised multiple products, including floor mats for 10 cents, chocolate drops for 10 cents per pound, two house dresses for $1, shoe polish for nine cents, shoe laces for two cents and house brooms for 18 cents.

This week in 1964, The Press-Gazette reported on the Hillsboro Board of Education meeting where it was announced that the construction at the Hillsboro High School was around two weeks behind schedule, which was then expected to “even out” later.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution in conjunction with Clinton County for the construction of a new bridge that would be located on the western edge of Lynchburg, replacing a covered bridge.

The Hillsboro City Council moved to allow a water tap for Ludwick Trailer Court, as the water committee informed the city council that because the trailer park was a business, it didn’t “fall in the scope of an ordinance prohibiting taps outside the city.”

Fire Chief Fred Bennett said that a possible gas explosion was avoided, as a gas truck driver’s vehicle sprung a leak, after which the driver stopped to gas flow and grabbed a fire extinguisher from their truck, which helped fight the fire until the fire department got to the scene.

In sports, Hillsboro baseball advanced to the final game of the winner’s bracket of the South Central Ohio League Tournament thanks to an 8-1 demolition of Mt. Sterling, with the team’s next matchup against Circleville, who defeated Greenfield 3-1.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films, including “Lilies of the Field,” starring Sidney Poitier and Lilia Skala, and “Kings of the Sun,” starring Yul Brynner, George Chakiris and Shirley Anne Field.

Owens’ Super-Valu Market, located on the corner of Walnut and South High Streets, advertised multiple products, including three pounds of hamburger for 99 cents, a pound of beef stew for 69 cents, a pound of California grapes for 29 cents and five cantaloupes for $1.

This week in 1989, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the McClain High School Tiger Marching Band and all of its 85 performers were scheduled to perform at Cedar Point in the coming weeks, with the park opening its new Magnum XL-200 this summer season.

The Greenfield Fire Department burned a “truckload” of fireworks, numbering in the “several thousands,” with the assistance of Greenfield Police Chief Greg Barr and other city workers following the confiscation of the fireworks on July 4.

The Greenfield Church of Christ announced its selection of Dallas Puckett of Potomac, Illinois, as its new minister, as his first service was planned for August 6, with a reception then scheduled for him on August 8 at the church.

In sports, the 1989 McClain Tigers football team started its two-a-day practices this week as six-year head coach Otis Wagner looked to get the team ready for its opening scrimmage on August 12, with there being 43 players trying out for the Tigers.

Blanchester Showplace Cinemas, located at 115 E. Main St. in Blanchester, advertised multiple films, including “Batman,” starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson, and “Lethal Weapon 2,” starring Patsy Kensit and Danny Glover.

Uhl’s Family Center, located at 1013 Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products, including a 16-ounce loaf of wheat bread for 59 cents, a 32-ounce jar of spaghetti sauce for $1.49, a 28-ounce jar of peanut butter for $1.99 and a 32-ounce bottle of dish liquid for $1.49.

This week in 2014, The Times-Gazette reported that three local women were set to be inducted into the Highland County Women’s Hall of Fame on August 19, those women being Elsie Young, Susan Davis and the late Anna Spilker.

Pamela Limes announced that she planned to open her candidacy as a Democratic nominee for mayor of Hillsboro for the following year, with Limes being the first person to announce their candidacy as the filing window would open in January 2015.

One-hundred-and-ninety school bus drivers traveled to the Highland County Fairgrounds where Ron Ward, Hillsboro Schools Transportation Supervisor and other looked to help make the drivers “better at what they do.”

In sports, the Hillsboro girls’ varsity soccer team controlled much of the possession in a scrimmage with Western Brown but was unable to get the ball across the net, as the opposition picked up the 1-0 win.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films, including “Guardians of the Galaxy,” starring Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana, and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” starring Megan Fox and Alan Ritchson.

Community Markets, located at 245 W. Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including bananas for 39 cents per pound, two loaves of white bread for $1, two packages of bacon for $5 and a 24-ounce bottle of ketchup for 68 cents.

