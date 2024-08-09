McClain wins golf match over WCH

The McClain Lady Tigers Golf team hosted a match with Washington Court House, Greeneview and Madison Plains on Thursday, Aug. 8 at Buckeye Hills.
McClain won the team event with a score of 218 and Faith Wynne of Washington Court House was the match medalist with a 44.
McClain’s next match is Tuesday at Jackson, FAC No. 3.
Washington will host Fairfield and Miami Trace on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
McClain – 218
Kaylin Sterling 47
Hailey Cornett 49
Avery Murphy 61
Sarah Kegley 61
Temperance Beavers 66
Audrey Chamblin 69
Washington Court House – 236
Faith Wynne 44
Arabella Cadena 62
Addison Yahn 62
Addylyn Mason 68
Greeneview – No team score
Gabbie Burkett 52
Maddie Owens 53
Kylie Cavender 68
Madison Plains – No team score
Rayanna Beery 57
Morgan Cheves 63
Brenn Wallner 67