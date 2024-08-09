McClain wins golf match over WCH

McClain’s Temperance Beavers

The McClain Lady Tigers Golf team hosted a match with Washington Court House, Greeneview and Madison Plains on Thursday, Aug. 8 at Buckeye Hills.

McClain won the team event with a score of 218 and Faith Wynne of Washington Court House was the match medalist with a 44.

McClain’s next match is Tuesday at Jackson, FAC No. 3.

Washington will host Fairfield and Miami Trace on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

McClain – 218

Kaylin Sterling 47

Hailey Cornett 49

Avery Murphy 61

Sarah Kegley 61

Temperance Beavers 66

Audrey Chamblin 69

Washington Court House – 236

Faith Wynne 44

Arabella Cadena 62

Addison Yahn 62

Addylyn Mason 68

Greeneview – No team score

Gabbie Burkett 52

Maddie Owens 53

Kylie Cavender 68

Madison Plains – No team score

Rayanna Beery 57

Morgan Cheves 63

Brenn Wallner 67