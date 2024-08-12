Greenfield woman sentenced to community control

Smith Hauptman

A Greenfield woman sentenced to three years of community control on multiple counts of meth trafficking was among two people sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Johnda Smith, 48, was sentenced on two counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, the first count being a fourth-degree felony and the second count being a third-degree felony.

Smith was ordered to successfully complete Substance Use Disorder (S.U.D.) treatment and any recommended aftercare.

Smith was also ordered to pay restitution of $200 to the Highland County Task Force through the Victim Restitution Escrow Account of the Highland County Victim Witness Office.

The Court ordered that, if Smith violated any of the community control sanctions, she would be given a sentence of between nine and 54 months and ordered to pay a $15,000 fine.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around June 20, 2023, Smith knowingly sold or offered to sell methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around Jan. 11, 2024, Smith knowingly sold or offered to sell methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, in an amount equal to or exceeding bulk amount but less than five times the bulk amount.

In other sentencings, Nicole Hauptman, 36, Hillsboro, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. Hauptman was also accepted into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket.

The Court ordered that, if Hauptman violated any of the community control or drug court sanctions, she would be given a sentence of between six and 12 months and ordered to pay a $2,500 fine.

According to court documents, on or around Feb. 29, 2024, an officer was dispatched to a location on Moore Road in Hillsboro due to a report that drug paraphernalia was found. When they got to the location¸ they made contact with the HR manager for the location. The manager gave the officer a small hand pouch and said that it belonged to Hauptman, an employee of the location.

When they opened the pouch, the officer saw two capped syringes and a folded metal spoon with white powder residue and burn marks. The officer also saw a clear glass pipe with white powder inside of what looked to be a fabric eyeglass holder. The officer secured the small pouch and its contents inside of their patrol vehicle and then returned to the location.

The officer then made contact with a vice president of the location, who showed them video footage. After they reviewed the footage, the officer saw a female subject and also saw a small hand pouch fall from behind them. The VP identified them as Hauptman. After the officer returned to the Hillsboro Police Department, they inventoried the pouch.

Alongside the previously mentioned items, the officer also found a small clear baggie that contained white powder residue and a small baggie that contained an unknown crystal substance inside of its front pocket.

The officer returned to the office on March 1, 2024, to interview all of the people who came into contact with the hand pouch. The substance found inside the pouch was submitted to BCI for analysis and found to contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, with a weight of 0.41 grams.

On April 19, 2024, the officer met with Hauptman and told her that they needed to speak with her about the incident. The officer asked her if she knew what they were talking about, to which Hauptman said “Yeah, I do, but yeah, it wasn’t mine.” The officer then told her that she was on video and that it fell from her person. The officer spoke to her about what they found inside the pouch and Hauptman said that “she was told” there were needles inside of it.

However, she also “claimed” there weren’t any needles and that “she snorts it.” The officer told her that the substance had been tested and found to contain methamphetamine. Hauptman responded with “that was it.”

The officer questioned her about the syringes and she “insisted that she doesn’t use needles,” also saying she shared the bag with someone else. Hauptman then “indicated” that the syringes might belong to the other person. The officer asked Hauptman about her drug use and she explained that “opiates are her drug of choice” and that she hadn’t used methamphetamines since February.

