Longtime Greenfield family physician to retire

For 38 years, Richard Mizer, MD, has been the very model of a traditional family doctor serving families in Greenfield and surrounding areas.

It’s only fitting, therefore, that to celebrate his September 1 retirement from his longtime practice, he would do so in a very traditional way – hosting an ice cream social from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, in the Walnut Creek Event Center at Buckeye Hills Country Club to thank the community and the generations of people he has had the privilege to care for over the years. All members of the community are invited to stop by the event at 7261 Limes Road in Greenfield and celebrate his distinguished career.

“When I first came to Greenfield, my mentors were family doctors who did surgeries, assisted surgeries, handled anesthesia, covered in the emergency room, delivered babies, the whole gamut of care,” Dr. Mizer said. “They showed me, first, what fun and a privilege it is for us to be family doctors in a small town and be able to do all of that. Second, I learned the importance of listening to them, learning from them and appreciating their joys in providing this level of care. I try to pass that along to others now.” Upon Dr. Mizer’s retirement, Greenfield native Alex Anderson, DO, will join the Adena Family Medicine – Greenfield practice September 3. Also serving patients in that practice are Kirthi Jetty, DO, and nurse practitioners Debra Wolf, CNP, and Hope Tolle, CNP.

While looking forward to the next chapter in his life, the decision to step away from caring for the community he loves was a very difficult one for Dr. Mizer.

“It has been the privilege of my life to practice family medicine,” Dr. Mizer said. “I have always considered my patients to be more than patients, and that has been the most rewarding part of my career. I have loved hearing my patients’ stories and learning something new about them with each visit. This has helped me tremendously in managing their care and made me a better doctor.

“In addition, many of my patients have trusted me to take care of their pregnancies and their children, and I’ve also cared for their own parents and grandchildren. It has been such a gift to care for so many generations of families, and I’m so appreciative of that.”

Dr. Mizer arrived in Greenfield as part of a three-year National Health Service obligation, but it was the warm welcome he received from members of the community and his involvement in organizations such as Rotary and the local theater program that made it feel like the place he wanted to call home.

His patients are glad he decided to stay. In 2021, he was honored for his decades of service in the community when he was named the Ohio Academy of Family Physicians’ Family Physician of the Year.

In addition to his work with patients, Dr. Mizer has also brought his experience to bear as a leader within Adena Health, serving as physician executive vice president of Adena Medical Group since early 2021. Over the years, he also has been chief of staff at Adena Greenfield Medical Center, served as Highland County Health Department medical director, and, until 2017, had been the team physician for Greenfield McClain High School for more than 30 years. His work in the community has included involvement in Highland County Community Action and the Rotary Club, among other organizations, and he has served as volunteer faculty at the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine while regularly mentoring medical students.

Now, as he approaches a retirement in which he plans to travel, spend time with friends and family, and continue the process of lifelong learning in which he strongly believes, he shares with those up and coming in medicine the core belief he has held to throughout his successful career.

“The thing that’s most important has always been knowing the patient,” Dr. Mizer said. “Understanding the patient and getting to know how they handle diseases and how to treat them always comes back to really knowing the patient as a person. I’ve come to appreciate that more as time has passed.”