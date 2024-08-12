Problem Solvers vs. Problem Makers

Bill Sims Contributing columnist

When I think of who I want representing me locally, statewide and at a national level, I want problem solvers, not problem makers. It seems like such a simple calculation, but in today’s world, one’s political stripes seem more important than state or national problems. Call it culture wars or hyper-partisanship, but it’s a breakdown that threatens a nation that needs to be running on all cylinders.

Much polling has been done by credible groups like Gallup and the Pew Research Center on issues that most Americans agree upon, yet not necessarily reflected in the way they vote.

NC Newsline, a non-partisan non-profit news organization published a study by Dr. Steve Corbin, an emeritus professor at the University of Northern Iowa in which he identified a number of issues that between 60 percent and 90 percent of all Americans agreed upon. Call it the common ground of the American people. For further insights into these reported bipartisan issues you can go to https://ncnewsline.com/briefs/will-of-the-people-vs-congressional-actions/

Some of these common-ground issues might surprise voters. They include support for Ukraine, prioritizing the environment and developing renewable energy sources, countering state representation gerrymandering, universal healthcare, the option to vote by mail, immigration reform, background checks on guns and banning assault weapons, free trade, legalizing abortion (in most cases), ensuring social security, same-sex marriage and aggressive policies to curb climate change.

Other common-ground issues may not surprise voters, like the recent KOSA, Kids Online Safety Act, which just passed in the U.S. Senate 91-3. It’s got some enforcement issues that need to be worked out, but that’s a big-time bipartisan win. It has to make its way through the House, but it’s hard to imagine going against that kind of 91-3 political momentum. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) was another example of an important common ground issue, passed in 2021, with the help of then-senator Rob Portman.

I find it to be one of the most interesting political and behavioral issues of our times that there is such unanimity on these major issues, yet at the same time, identity politics and wanting to be an uncompromising acolyte of a political party is for many more important than solving major problems that most of us agree upon.

The Pew Research Center has explored the cause and reasons for this, and in doing so finds that the issues for many may not be at the core of people’s thinking. In one of their findings, they say that: “Perhaps the most striking change is the extent to which partisans view those in the opposing party as immoral. In 2016, about half of Republicans (47 percent) and slightly more than a third of Democrats (35 percent) said those in the other party were a lot, or somewhat, more immoral than other Americans. Today, 72 percent of Republicans regard Democrats as more immoral, and 63 percent of Democrats say the same about Republicans.”

This kind of stereotyping or name-calling of opponents has been around in politics for a long time, but the degree of it has increased dramatically in recent times. Not long ago, name-calling was considered to be unprincipled, dishonorable and beneath leadership quality, yet today it has been normalized as a tactic to discredit the character of a political opponent. A few of these shameless depictions are beyond printable in a community newspaper, yet the fact remains that some of today’s campaign tactics unfortunately characterize the state of our political presence.

Enough said about the dark side of our politics today. Here in Highland County, I see a glimmer of hope on several fronts: infrastructure and education.

As recently reported in this paper, Southern State Community College will receive $2,575,000 from the state capital budget to establish the “Information Technology Center of Excellence.” These funds, according to Senator Shane Wilkin, “will allow the college to expand its work to teach the next generation… with a commitment of the Tech Industry of Ohio, this Center of Excellence is extremely important to our region and to our kids. The opportunity to prepare for jobs of the future in a state-of-the-art facility will be key to the success of our children’s future.” Hard to argue with that and by the way, Governor DeWine signed the bill that directs funds for this economic growth and community development after almost unanimous bipartisan consent.

As proud citizens of Hillsboro, what a gratifying scene to see all these roads being repaved throughout the city. And part and parcel of these repaving projects is the replacement of old lead-service water lines. Modernizing, upgrading and safeguarding the citizens of Hillsboro is an unequivocal example of the kind of problem-solving we want our leaders to exhibit. Add to that the huge commercial development project called “Roberts Lane,” and there’s prima facie evidence of exciting growth in our community. Safety and Services Director Brianne Abbott counsels patience as these projects may take a couple of weeks or to the end of the month to finish, but here is another example that we as leaders and citizens are defined not by our words, but by our actions. That’s a lesson for leadership.

As we head into the coming 2024 elections my advice to voters is to look for problem solvers, not problem makers.

Bill Sims is a Hillsboro resident, retired president of the Denver Council on Foreign Relations, an author and runs a small farm in Berrysville with his wife. He is a former educator, executive and foundation president.