Lynchburg Medical Center welcomes Lisa Jacobs

Jacobs

Highland Health Providers is pleased to announce that Lisa Jacobs, Nurse Practitioner, will be joining Lynchburg Medical Center full time for family practice. Lisa graduated as a Rural Family Nurse Practitioner from Eastern Kentucky University in 2021. She has spent the last few years serving Highland County patients and looks forward to her transition to Lynchburg. In her free time, Lisa enjoys riding motorcycles and spending time with her husband and their three dogs. To schedule an appointment with Lisa Jacobs, please call Lynchburg Medical Center at 937.364.2346.