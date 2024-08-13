Miami Trace wins Greens golf event

This picture is of Emmy Caudill of Fairfield H.S. playing 9 holes of golf at The Greens in Washington C.H. along with Miami Trace and Washington on Monday, Aug. 12. Chris Hoppes | For The Times-Gazette

On a beautiful weather day on Monday, Aug. 12, the Miami Trace and Washington girls golf teams hosted Fairfield for a 9-hole match at The Greens in Washington Court House.

Miami Trace won the match with a team score of 204.

Fairfield was second with a score of 219 and Washington was third with a 238.

Washington junior Faith Wynne was the medalist with a score of 42.

Freshman Kelsie Crowder led Fairfield with a 48 and sophomore Ashlynd Hippely of Miami Trace also had a 48.

Also for Miami Trace, senior Emily Reeves, 49; freshman Josie Puckett, 53; sophomore Emma Bower, 54 and sophomore Kelsy Douglas, 58.

For Washington, sophomore Addison Yahn, 61; freshman Arabella Cadena, 67; senior Gwendolyn Duncan, 68 and freshman Nora Duncan, 68.

For Fairfield, senior Emmy Caudill, 56; freshman Hadley Weddel, 57; senior Allison Pavey, 58; senior McKinley Cox, 58 and senior Makayla Brown, 59.

Washington and Miami Trace played their next match at Jackson (Franklin Valley Golf Course), an FAC match, on Tuesday.

The FAC girls play match No. 3 at Chillicothe on Thursday at 4 p.m.