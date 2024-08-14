AGMC’s acute stroke-ready care recognized

Residents of Highland County and surrounding areas experiencing the signs of stroke can feel confident they will receive the time-critical level of care they need at Adena Greenfield Medical Center (AGMC), according to a leading national health care accreditation and certification organization.

Following a rigorous review process, AGMC has been awarded a renewal of The Joint Commission’s Acute Stroke Ready Gold Seal of Approval® certification and the American Stroke Association’s Heart Check Mark for Stroke certification.

“During a stroke, there’s no time to stop and consider where to go, you need to get to an emergency department quickly,” said Roberta Henson, accreditation team lead and Adena Primary Stroke Center program coordinator. “This certification is crucial as it demonstrates the hospital’s dedication to implementing the best practices in stroke care from the moment a patient arrives until the completion of the treatment process. This should give community members peace of mind if they or a loved one ever requires that level of care.”

The certification lets those living in and around Highland County know that the hospital is well-equipped to treat stroke patients with timely, evidence-based care that is essential prior to transferring the patient to a primary or comprehensive stroke center. By stabilizing the patient and, if necessary, administering clot-busting medications quickly, AGMC can save a patient’s life and prevent long-term complications from a stroke from developing before transporting to the next level of care.

On average, stroke-alert patients at AGMC are being seen by a physician within five minutes of arrival at the emergency department. Additionally, all of the registered nurses in the emergency department complete a yearly stroke assessment certification, while caregivers on the hospital’s inpatient unit receive stroke education as well.

AGMC holds other certifications that impact a stroke patient’s entire continuum of care, including one for its inpatient rehabilitation program with a stroke specialty from the Commission on Accreditation for Rehabilitation Facilities. As such, patients who are stabilized at AGMC and then are transferred elsewhere for primary stroke care are able to return close to home in Greenfield for inpatient rehabilitation services during recovery.

“This recertification reflects Adena Greenfield Medical Center’s ability to continue to provide care at a level that exceeds the expectations of emergency departments across the nation,” said Josh McCoy, vice president for Adena’s west region. “Our emergency team continues to prove they are some of the best clinicians around, and this designation proves that.”

Signs of a possible stroke include a sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body; sudden confusion and difficulty speaking or understanding speech; sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes; and/or sudden trouble walking, loss of balance, or lack of coordination. Signs to watch for in someone else include one side of the face drooping, arm weakness causing one arm to drift downward when the person tries to raise it, and slurred speech or difficulty speaking in coherent sentences.

Time is critical in responding to a stroke, so seeking emergency help as quickly as possible when stroke symptoms appear is important for successful treatment.

For more about Adena Greenfield Medical Center, its health care providers, and its full range of services, visit Adena.org/AGMC.