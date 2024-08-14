Athletics updates given at GEVSD

Pictured at Monday’s board of education meeting in Greenfield are (clockwise around the table) superintendent Quincey Gray, board members Rachel Fraley, Eric Wise, and Eric Zint, treasurer Brad Barber, and board members Marilyn Mitchell and Sandy Free. Angela Shepherd | For The Times-Gazette

Greenfield’s school board met in regular session on Aug. 12, and included in that meeting were updates from the athletic director regarding fall sports, division changes, and ticket prices.

At a board meeting earlier this year, athletic director Tim Bolender provided information on the proposed tournament division expansion of OHSAA (Ohio High School Athletic Association). In an update on Monday, Bolender said that has been completed and McClain’s team sports are division four, which he said is what was expected. With the changes, Bolender said tournaments might look a little different, though to what extent is unknown as of now.

Other changes taking place this school year are ticket prices across the Frontier Athletic Conference (FAC) league. Previously prices were $7 per ticket for high school events and $5 per ticket for middle school events. Now, tickets will be $7 per adult ticket and $5 per student ticket at all events.

Bolender also discussed fall sports, all that have already begun and those about to begin. This update also included that participation numbers are up this year, according to Bolender, who said there are approximately 195 high school students participating in fall sports and about 113 in middle school.

Season passes, which include all home games except FAC/OHSAA tournament games, are available for purchase in the new gym lobby on Aug. 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on Aug. 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The pricing is students (1st grade and older) – $100; senior citizens (60 and older) – $75; adults (18 years old to 59 years old) – $125; and a family of four pack – $350. Season pass prices do not include reserved seating for basketball.

The athletic director noted that the new gym floor was completed in July. To recap, there were a couple of spots on the floor that needed to be repaired due to moisture issues. With the repair done, the whole floor has been sanded and has new stain and paint. Additionally, a large drop-down flag for the gym, which was made possible through a donation from VFW Post #4736, has been installed.

In other meeting business, three students were recognized for achieving perfect scores on state tests. Those students who had perfect scores are Stetson Alexander on the third-grade math state test, Porter Roe on the fourth-grade math state test and Jayden Lanning on the 10th-grade American history state test.

Included in his report to board members, Treasurer Brad Barber provided a records retention update regarding the years and years of records taking up physical space at various locations at the Greenfield campus. Barber believes that a fair amount of physical space can be freed up with the disposal of records that do not need to be retained. Help has been coming from the state on this, as will also come with records disposal.

Barber noted that historical items, like the letters he recently saw from Edward Lee McClain to the architect of the school regarding lighting selections, will be properly preserved, and he has reached out to the Greenfield Historical Society for help with this.

Superintendent Quincey Gray reported on policy updates which included the policy regarding support organizations, which Barber has previously discussed. Also, Gray noted that the district’s new cell phone policy was distributed recently to parents and guardians.

Employment recommendations approved were: Nicole Richmond – bus driver and paraprofessional; Jon Goddard – bus driver; Stacie Smith – substitute bus driver; Alabama Cutler – Tigerettes; Shawn Walker – eighth grade girls basketball; Jacolyn Bolender – volunteer cheerleader assistant; and certified substitutes Amanda Adams, Evelyn Stapleton, and Joan Free.

The next regular meeting of the Greenfield Exempted Village School District Board of Education is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, at 7 p.m. in the central office boardroom. For information and updates, go to the district website at greenfield.k12.oh.us or go to the district’s social media pages. The individual buildings also have Facebook pages. The district’s central office may be reached by calling 937-981-2152.