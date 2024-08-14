Local religion briefs

Celebration of Lives

Members of the community are invited to a Celebration of Lives Service honoring the memory of the late Rev. Dean and Mrs. Betty Montgomery. The service is planned for Saturday, August 17, at 6 p.m. at Hillsboro First Presbyterian Church, 201 East Main St. Rev. and Mrs. Montgomery served here in our community from 1956 to 1984. Mrs. Montgomery passed away this past February 27th. She was 99 years old. With her passing the church they had served so faithfully for so many years determined that a time of remembrance, recollection, and sharing of wonderful, joyous memories was certainly called for. The family of the Montgomerys was contacted and their daughter and son and other members of the family will be in attendance for that weekend. The Memorial Service is especially intended for those of other faith communities who were acquainted or worked with the Montgomerys as well as the members of First Presbyterian. A time of fellowship and sharing will be held at the church following the service. Refreshments will be served. The celebration will continue the following morning during the church’s regular worship times at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. All are welcome! For further information, or to have any questions answered, please call 937-393-3171 or 740-505-3850.

New Hope Baptist Church 170th Anniversary Celebration

New Hope Baptist Church will be celebrating the 170th Church Anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. Guest speaker will be Rev. Dr. Arthur Combest Sr. from Travelers Rest Baptist Church in Columbus, Ohio. Church location is 128 E. Beech St. in Hillsboro. Worship services begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Tyrone Lawes and his congregation welcome everyone to attend the celebration.

Annual Farm Mass to be held on September 6

All are invited to join us for an outdoor Mass at the farm home of Byron and Dawn Brodt on Friday, Sept. 6 at 7:00 p.m. Their farm is located at 10550 State Route 247, West Union, Ohio, 45693. The Mass is being sponsored by Our Lady of the Hills Family of Parishes. In case of inclement weather, Mass will be moved to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in West Union. Please bring a chair and a snack to share. For more information, contact Patrick Hornschemeier, Chairperson of Southeast Catholic Rural Life, 513-752-0647.