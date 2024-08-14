Main Street Greenfield hires Kyle Barr as Executive Director

Barr

On behalf of the Main Street Downtown Greenfield Board, we are proud to announce the addition of Kyle Barr as our Executive Director, states Eric Salyers, board president. It has been clear for the past year that the organization needs a point person to interact with the valuable Greenfield business owners, county and state partners. Kyle has the drive and personality to build rapport and pave the way to a future Greenfield.

Main Street Downtown Greenfield is a 501© (3) nonprofit dedicated to preserving and revitalizing downtown Greenfield. As part of the Main Street America Accredited Program through Heritage Ohio, we collaborate with municipalities and communities to rejuvenate historic and traditional commercial areas.

Kyle Barr, a proud Greenfield local, brings a wealth of experience from his work with local nonprofits and his tenure on the village council. He is eager to foster partnerships with local businesses, other nonprofits, and village leadership to create more opportunities for Greenfield residents.

When asked about his new role, Kyle expressed his enthusiasm: “I’m excited to help bridge the gap between local businesses and citizens and help connect them with opportunities that are often overlooked.”