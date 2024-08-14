Sharon Hughes Staff columnist Strawberry Dumplings

Hello! In the Kitchen with Sharon this week is my good friend Patricia. I love this easy recipe that consists of not a lot of ingredients. For those of you who know Patricia, you’d know that she is not only a great cook but a great baker. Thank you so much Patricia.

Please send me your favorite recipe, along with a story and/or a picture of it if you have one, and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Remember to do something nice for someone this week. Have a great week.

Ingredients

2 (eight-ounce) cans of crescent roll dough

1.5 cups of sliced fresh strawberries, divided

3/4 cup of butter

1 1/4 cups of brown sugar

2 teaspoons of vanilla

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

2 teaspoons of lemon juice

1 cup of 7Up or Sprite soda

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 and lightly grease a 9-inch x 13-inch baking dish.

Separate crescent dough triangles.

Divide strawberries, setting aside 1/2 cup for the sauce.

Working one at a time, place a spoonful of strawberries at the base of each triangle, then wrap the dough around them and pinch the edges to seal.

Evenly space the dumplings in the prepared baking dish.

Add butter and the remaining strawberries to a medium-sized microwave-safe bowl and heat until the butter has melted.

Using a fork, mash the strawberries into a jam-like consistency.

Stir in the brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and lemon juice

Pour the strawberry mixture evenly over the dumplings

Pour 7Up or Sprite between dumplings (not over the top).

Bake for 33 to 36 minutes or until the dumplings are golden in color.

Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream.