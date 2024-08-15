HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

Aug 11

A deputy was dispatched to the 12000 block of N. 7th St in Greenfield after a report of a theft of items from a vehicle. Several items were later recovered near the residence. This incident remains under investigation.

Aug 12

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 13000 block of Jamison Rd after a 911 hang-up. After investigation, it was determined that an argument had taken place between a parent and a juvenile, no charges were issued.

Aug 13

A resident of the 8700 block of U.S. Route 50 reported a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Frank J Patton, 35, of Hillsboro was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

A resident of the 6800 block of Shaw Baker Rd reported vandalism to a barn.

A deputy responded to the 11000 block of Walnut Shade Rd after a 911 hang-up call. After investigation, it was determined a male at the residence had an outstanding warrant from Pike County. Frank T Dunn, 46, of Hillsboro was taken into custody.

Aug 14

A resident of the 10000 block of State Route 124 advised a fence on their property had been damaged.

Arrests/Citations

Robin R Jackson, 59, of Hillsboro, improper backing

Kent D Park, 59, of Waverly, assured clear distance

Shane M Rhoads, 37, of Hillsboro, disorderly conduct

Randy J Cook, 47, of Washington CH, domestic violence, assault

Rossalin R Wass, 41, of Lynchburg, agg murder, felonious assault

Mark S Copas, 34, of Winchester, domestic violence

Jodi L Mongold, 47, of Xenia, telecommunications harassment