Local organizations donate defibrillators to Highland County Sheriff’s Office

Representatives from the Hillsboro Fraternal Order of Eagles and local veterans organizations present defibrillators to officers from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office and Highland County Sheriff Randy Sanders (far right). John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

Five local veterans organizations and the Hillsboro Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie # 1161 paid for six automated external defibrillators (AED) for the Highland County Sheriff’s Office and presented them to Highland County Sheriff Randy Sanders at the Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Each organization donated $1,966 for the devices. The veterans organizations were the Hillsboro Veterans Honor Guard, the Hillsboro VFW Post 9094, the American Legion Post in Mowrystown, AMVETS Post 61 and the Disabled American Veterans Lloyd Ludwig Chapter in Hillsboro.

“We’re going to place them in cars that are on the road so they will be available to the community when we are the first responders on the scene,” Sanders said. “We just appreciate all the veterans organizations that all contributed to make it possible, and we’re anxious to do everything that we can to help the people in the county so we thing this is going to be a good thing.”

The idea to purchase the AEDs came from Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 Commander Rick Wilkin.

“When Hamilton County got theirs, I saw it on the news, and I thought it would be nice if we could get something like that for the Highland County Sheriff’s Office,” he said.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.