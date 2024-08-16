McClain golf travels for Piketon event

The McClain Lady Tigers golf traveled to Big Beaver Creek Golf Club in Piketon on Wednesday, Aug. 14, for a tri-match with the Red Streaks and North Adams.

Piketon won the team event with a team score of 205. Laila Kelley of Piketon was the match medalist with a 44.

Emmy Holt led North Adams with a 50 and Hailey Cornett and Emma Marsh each shot 62 for McClain.

Piketon – 205

Laila Kelley, 44; Renee Hill, 50; Brenna Weaver, 55; Riley Wagner, 56; Emma Cutler, 60; Piper Brodess, 76.

North Adams – 234

Emmy Holt, 50; Lilly Parker, 60; Leah Caldwell, 60; Brooklyn Mahan, 64; Madison Marshall, 78.

McClain – 277

Hailey Cornett, 62; Emma Marsh, 62; Sarah Kegley, 76; Kate Barrett, 77; Addison Goddard, 77; Maguire Ross, 80.