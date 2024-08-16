Ring reunited with owner

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1927, The News-Herald reported that the full ticket for the Highland County Democratic Party continued its “custom” of naming its municipal office candidates by writing in their names at the primary “without candidates filing for the places.”

The Highland County Farm Bureau Committee decided at its meeting in New Petersburg to hold the county picnic at the Rainsboro Fairgrounds on Labor Day, with the news delivered that all talks have been eliminated so a good time is had and remove anything “heavy.”

Three new cases were filed in Highland County Common Pleas Court, with one of them being “most unusual,” as Harriott Puckett and another brought a suit against John Woods on the charge that Woods collected the rent and profit from their property and never paid them anything.

Henry Walker of Hillsboro became the business manager of the Ohio State Lantern, a semi-weekly newspaper, which was published under the direction of the School of Journalism of the Ohio State University.

Squirrel game hunting was barred from happening for the upcoming hunting season, as it was now under gaming laws thanks to the latest amendment that in odd years, squirrel hunting was outlawed and in even years, squirrels can be hunted from October 1 to October 15.

Seashore “excursions” to Atlantic City were advertised by Baltimore and Ohio for $26.02 for a round trip, as well as low fares to Cape May, Stone Harbor, Ocean City and Wildwood, New Jersey, with other stops in Philadelphia, Baltimore and Pittsburgh.

The Rexall Druggist, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including pure test bird seed for 25 cents, pure test aspirin for 15 cents, 25 cents and 69 cents, hot water bottles for $1.50 and $2.50 and Regall asthma powder for 65 cents.

This week in 1952, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the flooding of Rocky Fork Lake was schedule for the fall, with the third gate planned to close in September and the first two gates of the dam having been closed “some time ago.”

A view was held that the upcoming $1.2 billion atomic energy plant planned for Pike County would be felt in Greenfield, as the plant was set to be put on a “6,500-acre tract along the Scioto River and between Piketon and Wakefield.”

Five parcels of realty from the estate of H.M. Fullerton were sold; Lee West having purchased one alone and the other four alongside W.E. Seilkop and Ralph Leslie, saying the purchases were made “as investments.”

Leesburg donated 67 pints of blood in the latest visit of the Red Cross Bloodmobile; that many people deciding to each give a pint of blood and 89 volunteers coming to help the American Legion Post event.

In sports, River Oil got an unearned run in the top of the seventh inning, the lone run in a 1-0 win over the Business Men’s Club side in a district softball tournament game, with the run coming after a throw to first base went past the fielder.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple films, including “The Red Ball Express,” starring Jeff Chandler, Alex Nicol and Judith Braun, and “Jumping Jacks,” starring Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis.

Cussins and Fearn Stores, located on Jefferson Street in Greenfield, advertised multiple products, including a famous G-E electric clock for $4.79, an all-purpose hostess set for $1.49, an extension cup rack for 84 cents and a baby baskenette for $1.95.

This week in 1977, The Press-Gazette reported that Joey Hiestand took first place in the “first-ever” Hillsboro soap box derby sponsored by the Hillsboro Fire Department, which was Hiestand’s third straight soap box derby win.

The development of possible “comprehensive mental health services” for the five-county area of Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike and Ross counties was discussed with a joint planning committee of multiple mental health organizations.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners and the Hickory Hills Lake Co. held a meeting to discuss aid the company needed in helping get Ohio Environmental Protection Agency approval, of which the board didn’t say one way or the other.

The Highland District Hospital Board of Governors continued its search for a new administrator, as “many” applicants were set to be or would be interviewed, replacing Frank Baker, the former administrator.

In sports, former Hillsboro High School football players Bud Marsh and Tyler Woods started their college football practice, with Marsh playing at West Virginia Tech and Woods at Capital University.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “Rollercoaster,” written by Richard Levinson and William Link, directed by James Goldstone and George Segal, Richard Widmark, Timothy Bottoms and Harry Guardino.

Carter Lumber, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including a screen door for $16.29, 100 square feet of solid vinyl siding for $44.89, an aluminum combination crossbuck storm and screen door for $48.95 and a foam backer board for $5.79.

This week in 2002, The Times-Gazette reported that the Hottle family farm in Highland County was honored by Ohio Agricultural Director Fred Dailey as one of the eight recipients of the 2002 Outstanding Century Farm Awards.

Lynchburg held its fourth annual Covered Bridge Festival, with the first Little Miss Covered Bridge crowned, that being Erin Rowlands, and the festival also featuring hands-on “experiences of pioneer life.”

Jay Beatty, a 1977 McClain High School graduate, was reunited with his class ring 24 years after he lost it, as he was given the ring at the 1977 McClain 25-year class reunion thanks to “the Internet and a Good Samaritan.”

In sports, the Hillsboro girls’ varsity tennis team defeated the Western Brown team by a tally of 4-1, this being Western Brown’s first season for the girls’ team, Amanda Wilson’s loss the only blight on the match for Hillsboro.

Jerry Haag Motors Inc., located at 1475 North High St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple vehicles, including a 1993 Buick Century for $2,444, a 1992 Pontiac Sunbird for $2,666 and a 1992 Chevrolet Astro Van for $1,666.

