HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

Oct. 20

Deputies responded to the 10000 block of State Route 28 after a report of a physical altercation. After investigation, it was determined a male had been assaulted and a vehicle damaged. An assault charge is pending for a male, and a vehicle vandalism charge is pending for a female.

A deputy responded to the 4400 block of U S Route 50 after a report of items taken from a storage unit. This incident remains under investigation.

Oct. 21

A resident of the 8100 block of State Route 785 reported a male was trespassing private property. After investigation, Randall C Vanlieu was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Pike County.

Arrests/Citations

Jessica D Vernatter, 47, of Leesburg, left of center

Ronald E Jones Jr, 43, of Hillsboro, assault, menacing, strangulation