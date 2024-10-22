Hillsboro announces .50-mile loop trail

The City of Hillsboro is excited to announce the proposed development of a new .50-mile loop trail located within city limits. This trail project, designed to promote public health, safety, and outdoor recreation, will transform a wooded, undevelopable area into a valuable community asset by connecting key parts of the city, including the business district, healthcare facilities, and existing sidewalks and pathways. The project is part of the City’s broader commitment to creating accessible, safe, and welcoming outdoor spaces for all residents.

The proposed trail will not only provide a scenic and natural route for recreation, but also serve as a key connector between major destinations within the city. This project will address the growing demand for outdoor activities, especially in light of the increased interest in walking, biking, and other outdoor recreation following the COVID-19 pandemic. As Hillsboro continues to grow, this trail will provide vital infrastructure to support healthier, more active lifestyles.

Key Features of the Proposed Trail:

*A .50-mile loop that connects to an additional .50 miles of pathways, integrating into the city’s existing sidewalks and network of trails.

*A location within a natural, wooded area that will be preserved and maintained to harmonize with the environment, offering an immersive outdoor experience.

*Access points connecting the business district, local healthcare facilities, and residential neighborhoods, making the trail ideal for both recreation and daily commuting.

*A focus on accessibility, with the trail exceeding minimum ADA requirements, ensuring it is accessible for individuals of all abilities.

*This project will promote outdoor recreation, public health, and safety, while enhancing the connectivity and walkability of Hillsboro.

City of Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harhsa emphasized the importance of the project: “This trail will not only enhance our city’s natural beauty but also provide much-needed connectivity to key areas within Hillsboro. We’ve listened to our community’s feedback, and this project reflects our commitment to public health, accessibility, and recreational opportunities for all.”

The project is currently under consideration for a Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant, which would help finance the development. Community engagement and feedback are critical throughout the planning process. City stakeholders, including the Highland County Board of Developmental Disabilities has provided essential feedback to ensure that the trail will meet and exceed accessibility standards, providing inclusive access for all residents.

Residents are encouraged to provide their input on the project by participating in an online survey, which will be used to help secure grant funding. Input will be invaluable as the city moves forward with its grant application to support the development of this vital project.

The deadline for comments is Nov. 8, 2024, through either the online survey or to the City of Hillsboro at 130 N. High St.