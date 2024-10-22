Land bank gets Brownfield award

State Rep. Bob Peterson (R-Sabina) today announced that the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation will receive $129,628 to assess the East Monroe Tank Farm. The funds were awarded through the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program.

Project funds will be used to evaluate a former tank farm site with above-ground and underground storage tanks. The assessment will include:

*Phase I property assessment;

*Geophysical survey;

*Asbestos-containing materials survey; and

*Phase II property assessment to identify any environmental issues for future development.

“By evaluating the East Monroe Tank Farm, the area will be better prepared to welcome new businesses and opportunities to the site,” said Peterson. “This project is a great opportunity to keep moving Highland County forward.”

Since the launch of the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program, the Department of Development has awarded more than $490 million to support 462 projects in 84 counties.