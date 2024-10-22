Library holding baking contest

The Hillsboro Library is welcoming the holiday season with a special baking contest.

“We had a cookie contest in May and it was a huge hit,” said circulation manager Sarah Davidson. “Everyone really enjoyed getting to show off their recipes—and, of course, getting to taste so many delicious cookies!”

The Holiday Treats Baking Contest will be on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 5 PM, with the winners announced at 6 PM. Patrons who want to participate must sign-up by Thursday, Oct. 31st.

Patrons can make any holiday-themed goodie that they like. All ages are welcome to participate. Complete rules can be picked up at the library’s front desk during registration.

Davidson added, “And, if you’re not a baker yourself, that’s totally fine! Come and taste some treats and help us to pick the People’s Choice winner.”

“We also want to give a big thank you to our judges,” said Davidson, which she said are ButterMilks Bakery and Tami Takes the Cake.

“We couldn’t do an event like this without them volunteering their time and expertise,” Davidson said. “We are so appreciative of them.”

Prizes will be awarded to first, second, and third places, as well as a People’s Choice treat. Bakers can both place and win the People’s Choice prize.

Winners will receive their choice of a baking set, which includes a potholder, spatula, Christmas cookie cutter, and Christmas ornament.

Davidson added, “We had so much fun with this in May, and we can’t wait to do it again, but with a holiday twist.”

For more information on this or other library programs, visit www.highlandco.org, call 937-393-3114, or search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.