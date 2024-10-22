Mammogram screening event promoted

An upcoming no-cost mammogram screening event was promoted by Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner at the weekly morning meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners.

Jared Warner, Highland County health commissioner, said the event will take place at Highland District Hospital on Nov. 11, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with registration required by calling 937-393-6266.

Warner provided a flyer that stated the following requirements:

*Must be a woman

*Age 40 or older

*Have not had a mammogram within one year

*Do not have problems with either breast

*Have no insurance, limited insurance or a high deductible

“Just trying to make sure that people understand that we have really high-quality diagnostic and imaging screening resources here in the county,” Warner said. “You don’t have to go to Cincinnati or to Northern Kentucky to get those services anymore … We don’t want the cost factor to be a barrier to anybody who’s interested in getting that screening .”

Warner said if the Nov. 11 event is one someone is unable to attend, there’s another program the health department is working with that’s sponsored by Premier Health and the Ohio Department of Health Breast and Cervical Cancer Project.

He also said there are some options for those who also cannot personally drive to the event.

“I don’t have the official numbers but a few years ago, after having done our partnership with Highland District, I think we’ve been doing it for maybe five or six years now,” he said. “We knew of eight women locally who found something on one of those screening/imaging, you know, results and that triggered them to go get diagnostic screening. So, it really is making a difference.”

In other related news, Warner said the Oct. 11, 2024, Brake for Breakfast event was a success, as the department brought 100 more free meals than normal.

“So, we went from 250 to 350 we still managed to give them all out in about an hour,” he said. “So, it was really well attended. Of course, that whole event is designed to get people aware of the resources that are available right here in Island County to get mammogram screenings and really encourage women in the county to take those preventative steps to find problems early. And we’ve talked before about one of our big problems in Highland County is not our cancer rate, but that’s our cancer rate of death. We have much more people dying of cancer than most of the parts of the state because we’re finding problems late. So, we’re really trying to encourage people to look for problems early. “

In other health news, Warner said the department still has free Covid-19 tests for those interested. He said since the pandemic started, the department has given out over 62,000 tests.

In other news, the board of commissioners approved door painting and door frame repair work by BNM Painting for $4,600.

There were eight resolutions approved by the board of commissioners, which are as follows:

*Res. No. 24-198 is the re-appointment of Danielle Whitt to the Highland County Law Library Resources Board, effective Jan. 1, 2025, expiring on Dec. 31, 2029.

*Res. No. 24-199 is an authorization for a budget modification within the 1000 General Fund in the amount of $6,500.

*Res. No. 24-200 is an authorization for a budget modification within the 1000 General Fund in the amount of $43,000.

*Res. No. 24-201 is an authorization for an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds within the 1000 General Fund in the amount of $16,000.

*Res. No. 24-202 is an authorization for an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds within the 1000 County General Fund in the amount of $40,000.

*Res. No. 24-203 is an authorization for a budget modification within the 1000 General Fund in the amount of $7,000.

*Res. No. 24-204 is an authorization for a budget modification within the 2625 TCAP FY24-25 fund in the amount of $1,586.58.

*Res. No. 24-205 is an authorization for an application to be submitted to the Ohio Department of Transportation in the amount of $2,365 for Reconstruct Airport Drainage/Erosion Control Design Project by the President of the Highland County Airport Authority.

There was also one contract approved by the board of commissioners, which is as follows:

*Contract 61 is between the board of commissioners and Hattan Farms for Leesburg Industrial Park Crop Land.

