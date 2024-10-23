A Winter Season of Colorful Amaryllis Blooms

This winter, brighten your mood and surroundings by planting and growing a few amaryllis. Your thoughts may turn to red when considering this plant but now you can find a variety of colors and flower shapes. Select the color that best suits your mood and indoor décor.

Fill your home with these beauties for the holidays. Then keep the blossoms coming all winter long. Plant several different types of amaryllis bulbs, from the southern and northern hemispheres, and you’ll get a long-lasting, colorful display.

Most amaryllis bulbs grown in the U.S. are imported from Holland, and their natural bloom time is January through March. Exactly when the flowers will open is impossible to predict. The best strategy is to choose several different varieties and plant them three to four weeks apart during November, December, and January so you’ll always have flowers coming into bloom.

Kick off the holiday season with amaryllis bulbs imported from growers in the southern hemisphere. As we enter autumn, it’s springtime in South America, and these bulbs are eager to begin to bloom. Pot them up before early November for flowers in December.

Brighten the holiday season with the pure white, fully double flowers of Alaska amaryllis (longfield-gardens.com). The white blossoms with lime green throat combine nicely with winter greens. Plant the bulbs in the fall and enjoy the blossoms throughout the holiday season.

Keep the flowers coming with an early bloomer such as Evergreen, which is always quick to break out of dormancy. Its flowers have narrow, lime/chartreuse petals on 20-inch plants adding a freshness to any room. Enjoy the impressive display as each bulb produces two to three stems with four to six blooms each.

Add a bit of fun and flare with the eight-inch flowers of Dancing Queen. You’ll enjoy the showy layers of ruffled snow-white petals highlighted with brush strokes of red.

If you are a fan of the popular color pink, there is an amaryllis for you. Pink Surprise Amaryllis has enormous hot pink flowers with a silky sheen and a touch of white at the tip. It is a standout and perfect as a centerpiece on the dining room table or as a colorful welcome when displayed on a table by your front entrance.

For those who prefer something a bit more subtle, check out Terra Cotta Star. The soft watercolor hues of salmon, rose, buttercream and pistachio along with its dark veins add an artistic flare to each blossom.

Showcase and enjoy your colorful amaryllis by displaying it on a mantle, kitchen counter, or entryway table. Then watch the amazing show as the first sprout appears, followed by buds and finally, its spectacular trumpet-shaped blooms. Or cut a few flowers to enjoy as long-lasting cut flowers.

Order these and other amaryllis varieties early for the greatest selection. Selecting an assortment of colors, flower shapes and bloom times provides months of beauty and enjoyment.

Melinda Myers has written over 20 gardening books, including Midwest Gardener’s Handbook, 2nd Edition and Small Space Gardening. She hosts The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” instant video and DVD series and the nationally syndicated Melinda’s Garden Moment radio program. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine. Myers’ website is www.MelindaMyers.com.