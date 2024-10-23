Fifth annual shopping trail returns to Greenfield

It’s that time of year again. The first Saturday in November is when the Greene Countrie Towne Holiday Shopping Trail takes place. This is the fifth annual shopping trail in Greenfield, Ohio. Going with the fifth anniversary, we chose a theme of “A Woodland Christmas.” In honor of our fifth year, we are giving away five large baskets as door prizes. You can get a ticket to enter for free on the courthouse lawn. Name & number on the ticket and need not be present to win. We always like to think this is the day to start shopping for new decorations, gifts, ordering the specialty foods for your holiday gatherings and so much more. There will be a list of stops at all three churches on the morning of the event and posted on several sites on Facebook. The churches are always so willing to host all the vendors. It’s so wonderful to have great friends in all of them. The Main Street Design Committee is helping with getting our courthouse lawn ready for the occasion. The courthouse lawn will be the first step of the decorating season in Greenfield.

Deborah Sova with Solid Rock Church @ 871 St Rt 28E says they will be serving Pulled Pork sandwiches with Mac n cheese, baked beans, chips, & drinks. There will be a bake sale, raffles, door prizes and the Grinch for photos. There are 14 vendors inside this small church, including three mother/daughter tables. They always do a great job decorating for all the events.

From there, head into Greenfield where you will find many small businesses joining us for the shopping trail. Some offer drawings for discounts or drawings for a door prize at the end of the day.

Posey Plaza has a few nice boutiques and other shops and several vendors in the back room. They will have a door prize drawing so make sure to stop in look around and sign up. It is located across from McDonalds.

LIFT- Ladies in Faith Together will be hosting several vendors, crafters, bake sale items of all sorts. This will be at 250 Lafayette St. in the First Baptist Community Room & Gym. Jannie Larkins says they will have their famous Chicken N Noodle dinners available for lunch. Over 40 vendor spaces have been sold at this time. She still has a few available. If you wish to join them, give Jannie a call at 937-266-7315.

Back out to Jefferson St., we will have warm cider on the courthouse lawn along with a few vendors selling their wares. There are several shops in the 300 & 400 blocks of Jefferson St., maybe even a vendor or 2. On South 7th Street is CC’s Eats & Treats, they always have something fun going on inside there.

We go back out to Jefferson St to Nu 4 U, they will have a building full of great items. On towards the Good Shepherd Church @ 12920 St Rt 28 W. There will be crafts, vintage, antique and primitive dealers inside their community room. This church is offering Baked Steak dinners with plenty of seating available to eat or maybe take it home for dinner after a long day out shopping.

There will be several yard sales too, weather permitting. We will have a list of all sales with the addresses listed from East to West available for pick up at any of the 3 churches on Saturday morning.

There is going to be a window decorating contest at all the businesses. Look at all of them as you stroll through and pick your favorite. I’m sure as time gets nearer, more will be added to this event. We always get excited for this 1st Saturday in November. I, Lynn Riggs have hosted this event every year, but I could not do it without the help and support of the small businesses, many town people and the church groups. We hope to see you all at the Greene Countrie Towne Holiday Shopping Trail this year.