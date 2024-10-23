Local religion briefs

Bainbridge Church of Christ Trunk or Treat

The community is invited to “Trunk or Treat” on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., in the parking lot of the Bainbridge Church of Christ located at 3812 U. S. 50 West, Bainbridge, OH. Kids of all ages are encouraged to dress in their favorite costumes and stroll through the parking lot with their families to get some sweet treats from the decorated cars. This will be a fun-filled evening that you do not want to miss! (Please note: this event will not be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather).

4 Praise quartet to give concert

4 Praise piano quartet will present an afternoon of music on Nov. 10, 2024, beginning at 3 p.m. The venue will be Rainsboro Methodist Church. The quartet consists of Jennie Harner, Mindy Lee, Marilyn Myers and Debbie Vesely. They have been playing together for three years. The public is invited to enjoy this afternoon of music!

Annual Good News Gathering Thanksgiving play

Join us on Nov. 23 for our annual Thanksgiving play, which starts at 6 p.m. Come to Good News Gathering, located at 6250 U.S. 62 in Hillsboro. Stay after for food and fellowship.

Soup’s On

On the last Saturday of each month, free meals. All are welcome! 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church located at 234 N. High St. in Hillsboro. Enter the red doors off North Beech Street.