Oatmeal scotchie cookies

Hello! In the Kitchen with Sharon this week is a recipe from my friend Patricia Nichols. I made them and I must say they were the best cookies I have ever had. I brought them to work, and my coworkers loved them. I am going to make some more this week with sugar-free butterscotch chips, not that I want to but I’m trying to watch my sugar. It’s no fun watching your sugar. I am learning to use substitutes.

Please send me your favorite recipe, along with a story and/or a picture of it if you have one, and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Remember to do something nice for someone this week. Have a great week!

Ingredients

1 cup of butter, softened

3/4 cup of firmly-packed light brown sugar

3/4 cup of white sugar

2 eggs

1-and-1/2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

1-and-1/2 cup of all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon of baking soda

2 teaspoons of ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon of salt

2 cups of rolled oats or as needed

1 cup of butterscotch chips or to taste

Directions

Beat the butter, brown sugar and white sugar with an electric mixer in a large bowl until smooth. Beat the first egg into the butter mixture until completely blended, beat the vanilla into the mixture with the last egg.

Whisk the flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt together in a separate bowl. Beat the flour mixture into the butter mixture about 1/2 cup at a time. Fold the rolled oats and butterscotch chips into the resulting dough.

If dough isn’t firm enough, mix in more rolled oats about 1/4 cup at a time until dough is of desired consistency.

Refrigerate the dough for one to two hours before baking.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Scoop up dough by heaping tablespoonful and roll into balls. Place cookies about two inches apart on baking sheets.

Bake in the preheated oven until very lightly browned and cookies are set in the middle, 10 to 12 minutes.

Allow cookies to cool for about five minutes before removing from baking sheets to finish cooling on wire rack.