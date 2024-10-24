Wilmington man sentenced to community control

A Wilmington man was sentenced to five years of community control on multiple counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Anthony Burns, 20, was sentenced to five years of community control on two different counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, both fourth-degree felonies.

Burns was ordered to be evaluated for the Star program and successfully complete the program if accepted as well as aftercare.

Burns was also ordered to complete Substance Use Disorder (S.U.D.) treatment and aftercare.

The Court also ordered that, if Burns violated any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between six and 36 months and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

If Burns was sentenced to a term of imprisonment, a period of supervision under conditions determined by the Adult Parole Authority after his release from prison was found to be mandatory in this case. If he was sentenced to prison for a felony sex offense, which Burns was, after his release, he would have five years of post-release control supervision.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around the period of Oct. 1, 2023, and continuing through Oct. 31, 2023, Bruns, being 18 years old or older, engaged in sexual conduct with the victim, who was not his spouse, with Burns knowing the age of the victim was 13 years old or older, but less than 16 years old, to wit: 14-years-old or was reckless in that regard.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around the period of Nov. 1, 2023, and continuing through Nov. 30, 2023, Bruns, being 18 years old or older, engaged in sexual conduct with the victim, who was not his spouse, with Burns knowing the age of the victim was 13 years old or older, but less than 16 years old, to wit: 14-years-old or was reckless in that regard.

