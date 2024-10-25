HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

Oct. 23

A domestic disturbance was reported in the 2700 block of U S Route 50. Investigation is ongoing.

A resident of the 5800 block of Murray Rd reported identity theft.

Oct. 24

A resident of the 2800 block of State Route 41 reported the theft of a vehicle. The vehicle was taken on September 14th.

A resident of the 1300 block of Rosselot Rd reported fraud.

A resident of the 6300 block of E. New Market Rd reported a vehicle vandalized.

Arrests/Citations

Derek J Kimey, 28, of Hillsboro, possession of drug abuse instruments

Anthony T Burns, 20, of Wilmington, unlawful sexual contact

Roberta I Main, 28, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Tamara S Benitez, 47, of Mt Sterling, vehicle vandalism