HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

Oct. 23
A domestic disturbance was reported in the 2700 block of U S Route 50. Investigation is ongoing.
A resident of the 5800 block of Murray Rd reported identity theft.
Oct. 24
A resident of the 2800 block of State Route 41 reported the theft of a vehicle. The vehicle was taken on September 14th.
A resident of the 1300 block of Rosselot Rd reported fraud.
A resident of the 6300 block of E. New Market Rd reported a vehicle vandalized.
Arrests/Citations
Derek J Kimey, 28, of Hillsboro, possession of drug abuse instruments
Anthony T Burns, 20, of Wilmington, unlawful sexual contact
Roberta I Main, 28, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle
Tamara S Benitez, 47, of Mt Sterling, vehicle vandalism