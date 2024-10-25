Lynchburg-Clay students attend STEEL Conference

The Steel Conference (Strengthening Together Emerging and Experienced Leaders) was an event put on by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce. It started with lunch and an ice breaker activity. The keynote speaker, Jordan Montgomery, is a life coach, leadership expert and writer. This opportunity allowed for these students to network with area leaders while also encouraging their future leadership opportunities. Will McConnaughey and Ava Doughman were chosen to represent Lynchburg-Clay Local School District.

