Mergers happen in county

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1925, The News-Herald reported that the Farmers and Traders National Bank purchased the Smith building, a three-story brick building located on the southwest corner of High and Main streets, from S.P. Scott, the “biggest real estate deal in Hillsboro” in many years.

The Southern Ohio Electric Power Company from Athens County and the United Light and Power Company announced that they have joined to help bring service to “all” of southern Ohio light, heat and power, with Hillsboro one of the places to be served.

The Hillsboro Church of Christ hosted the third annual convention of the Southern Ohio Christian Endeavor Union, which brought people from 12 different counties in the southern Ohio region to the area, with 266 people in total in attendance.

A meeting of the Community Club saw the main focus become the merger between it and the Hillsboro Business Men’s Association; J.S. Kerns having made the motion to consolidate the two organizations that was voted for unanimously.

In sports, the matchup between Hillsboro High School and Washington High School was postponed until Friday, Nov. 20, due to heavy rain, as “it was not until the last minute that the coaches of the two teams” agreed that the weather was so bad that it would be absurd” to play.

The Palace Theatre advertised multiple showings, including “The Man from Lone Mountain,” starring Ben Wilson, “A Slave of Fashion,” starring Norma Shearer, and “The Freshman,” starring Harold Lloyd.

Feibel Bros advertised multiple products, including the “newest” dresses for as low as $10.95, stout size coats for as low as $29.50, slicker coats for $7.50, regular size coats for $17.50 and petite coats for $12.50.

This week in 1950, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Katherine McCall, a member of the McClain High School class of 1951, was elected by the students as homecoming queen at a morning assembly and announced by Student Council President Philip Grover.

Three hundred Greenfield residents and other people from the tri-county area signed the “Freedom Scroll” at Town Hall which was connected to the nationwide “Crusade for Freedom” movement.

Ohio Public Works Director Samuel Linzell announced the plan for a $600,000 conservation dam across Rocky Fork Lake in Highland County, with bids to be opened for the 90-foot-high dam that would create a 2,200-acre lake within the week.

The Greenfield Board of Education adopted a resolution that if the $3.5 million levy was approved on Nov. 7 at the general election, then “a large proportion of the revenues therefrom will be applied to the salaries of present school personnel.”

In sports, the McClain Tigers varsity football team was unable to put up a strong enough defensive performance, as the Chillicothe Cavaliers passed their way around the Tigers to the tune of a 40-12 victory.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple films, including “Three Little Words,” starring Fred Astaire and Red Skelton, and “Please Believe Me,” starring Deborah Kerr, Robert Walker, Mark Stevens and Peter Lawford.

Cussins and Fearn Stores advertised multiple products, including a “luxurious” console black, no-glare tube television for $269.95, a three-way “luxurious” combination console television for $329.95 and white side walls for tires at $16.99.

This week in 1975, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Congressman William Harsha was set to soon designate Greenfield as a bicentennial community by the American Revolution Bicentennial Administration.

The South Central Ohio Regional Juvenile Detention Center, for the courts of Highland, Pickaway, Ross, Vinton, Jackson and Pike counties, scheduled an open house and dedication for the new facility.

The Dayton Power and Light Company announced that it planned to permanently close its Greenfield office for “greater operating efficiency” following damage done to the building due to burglary.

Fifteen different people filed applications to be write-in candidates in Highland County’s upcoming Nov. 4 election, with some of those write-in candidates being Thomas Bryant, Bernard Hester and Rowland Craig.

In sports, McClain High School senior Fred Hamilton was the first member of the Greenfield golf team to compete in the state golf championships planned to take place at the Scarlet Golf Course at Ohio State University.

The Rand Cinema, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple films, including “The Wishing Machine,” starring Vit Weingartner and Milan Zeman, and “Tommy is For Everyone,” starring Roger Daltrey and Elton John.

Bob’s Super-Valu, located on Fourth and Lafayette streets in Greenfield, advertised multiple products, including two boxes of Pop-tarts for 99 cents, a one-pound box of crackers for 39 cents, four boxes of macaroni and cheese for $1 and four cans of green beans for $1.

This week in 2000, The Times-Gazette reported that Autumn Cross was selected as McClain High School’s Homecoming Queen, alongside Lindsay Ellis, Elizabeth Cockerill, Molly Clevenger, Sarah Hixson, Lucy Leaverton and Tara Kennedy as attendants.

ODOT District 9 deputy director John Hagen announced that contractors would begin work soon on S.R. 136 and S.R. 138 in Highland County, specifically mentioning a culvert lining project.

In sports, junior tailback Tyler Kelch ran roughshod over former Hillsboro coach Dave Dietrick and the Western Brown Broncos for 269 yards and five touchdowns to lead Hillsboro to a 67-7 victory.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films, including “Remember the Titans,” starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Hurst, and “Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2,” starring Kim Director and Jeffrey Donovan.

Affordable Dentures, located at exit 23 at Highway 159, advertised multiple pricing options, including a full economy set of dentures for $240, a partial custom set of dentures for $265 and a premium full set of dentures for $625.

