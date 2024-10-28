AAA7 Advisory Council to meet

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) will be hosting an in-person Advisory Council Meeting on Thursday, October 31st and is inviting interested community members to attend and participate. The AAA7 covers ten core counties in southern Ohio, including: Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.

Under the Older Americans Act, which is the foundation of all Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) throughout the country, all AAAs are directed to establish an Advisory Council. The Advisory Council is charged with furthering the agency’s mission of developing and coordinating community-based systems of services for all older persons in the planning and service area. It is the official advisory body of the AAA7, its Board of Trustees and AAA7 staff.

During Advisory Council meetings, input is provided on the AAA7 Strategic Plan and community plans and programs, in addition to planning and implementing public hearings, and representing the interest of older adults in the community. Older adults, consumers, elected officials, agency representatives, and others interested in the concerns of older adults are welcome and encouraged to attend. The meeting on October 31 will serve as a Joint Meeting between the AAA7 Advisory Council and Board of Trustees.

The AAA7 is currently welcoming anyone who is interested and lives in one of the AAA7’s ten core counties to participate in the next Advisory Council Meeting on October 31 from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the AAA7 Office in Jackson located at 1 Acy Avenue. The guest speaker for the meeting will be Kathryn Metz from the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Council.

For more information, please call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail [email protected].

Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in ten counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their residence of choice through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm, the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a trained Resource Specialist who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The Agency also offers an assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at [email protected]. The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.