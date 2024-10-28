Covid-19 down significantly

Covid-19 has seen major decreases across Highland County and statewide according to Ohio Department of Health (ODH) statistics.

According to ODH, Highland County’s case rate has fallen significantly since the last time The Times-Gazette reported on Covid-19 on Sept. 30, 2024. On that date, the latest statistics were from Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, which showed that Highland County’s case rate was at 150.6 cases per a population of 100,000 for the two weeks before that date.

The newest statistics for Highland County have seen that case rate plummet to 44.0 cases per a population of 100,000 for the two weeks before Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, with 19 cases. Ohio’s overall case rate for this period was 40.7. This decrease has been a continued rate since the last time The Times-Gazette reported on Covid-19.

On Oct. 17, 2024, the data showed that Highland County had a case rate of 48.7 cases per a population of 100,000 for the two weeks before then, with Ohio’s rate being 42.5. The fall continued from the week prior, as on Oct. 10, 2024, ODH reported that Highland County’s case rate was 95 cases per a population of 100,000 for the two weeks before that date, as Ohio’s rate was at 51.6.

The county’s fall was seen even at the beginning of October on Oct. 3, 2024, when the county’s case rate was 122.8 cases per a population of 100,000 for the two weeks before then. Ohio’s rate was reported at 76.2.

ODH also reported multiple other statistics that show Covid-19’s slight falling off in Ohio as a whole following the highs of a couple of months ago, with all of these statistics having been last updated on Oct. 24, 2024.

In terms of overall Ohio cases, from the week of Oct. 4, 2024, through Oct. 10, 2024, there was a seven-day case increase of 2,921. For the week of Oct. 11, 2024, through Oct. 17, 2024, there was a seven-day increase of 2,874 cases and then a seven-day increase of 2,751 Covid-19 cases for the week of Oct. 18, 2024, through Oct. 24, 2024. These statistics show the fall-off between a couple of weeks ago in case rate.

In terms of Ohio hospitalizations, those have also gone down, but also went up slightly a couple of weeks ago. For the week of Oct. 4, 2024, through Oct. 10, 2024, ODH reported that there was a seven-day hospitalizations increase of 131. That number then increased during the week of Oct. 11, 2024, through Oct. 17, 2024, when there was seven-day hospitalizations increase of 138. That number then went back down, with the seven-day hospitalizations increase at 108 for the week of Oct. 18, 2024, through Oct. 24, 2024.

