HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

By
Staff Reports
-

Oc. 24, 2024

Offenses/Incidents

A report was received of a theft that occurred in the 100 block of South High Street. The incident remains under investigation.

A report was received of a theft that occurred in the 300 block of Cedar Woods Drive. The incident remains under investigation.

Oct. 25, 2024

Offenses/Incidents

A report was received from a resident of the 400 block of North East Street of threats. One male was arrested.

Arrests/Citations

Anthony Wilcox, of Hillsboro, was arrested for menacing.

Walker Waits Jr, of Peebles, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Oct. 26, 2024

Arrests/Citations

Robert Bierley, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespass and criminal damaging.

Dustan Strong, of Hillsboro was arrested for menacing.

Tamera Lane, of Hillsboro, was arrested for assault.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR