HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

Oc. 24, 2024

Offenses/Incidents

A report was received of a theft that occurred in the 100 block of South High Street. The incident remains under investigation.

A report was received of a theft that occurred in the 300 block of Cedar Woods Drive. The incident remains under investigation.

Oct. 25, 2024

Offenses/Incidents

A report was received from a resident of the 400 block of North East Street of threats. One male was arrested.

Arrests/Citations

Anthony Wilcox, of Hillsboro, was arrested for menacing.

Walker Waits Jr, of Peebles, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Oct. 26, 2024

Arrests/Citations

Robert Bierley, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespass and criminal damaging.

Dustan Strong, of Hillsboro was arrested for menacing.

Tamera Lane, of Hillsboro, was arrested for assault.