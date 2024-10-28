HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

Oc. 24, 2024
Offenses/Incidents
A report was received of a theft that occurred in the 100 block of South High Street. The incident remains under investigation.
A report was received of a theft that occurred in the 300 block of Cedar Woods Drive. The incident remains under investigation.
Oct. 25, 2024
Offenses/Incidents
A report was received from a resident of the 400 block of North East Street of threats. One male was arrested.
Arrests/Citations
Anthony Wilcox, of Hillsboro, was arrested for menacing.
Walker Waits Jr, of Peebles, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Oct. 26, 2024
Arrests/Citations
Robert Bierley, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespass and criminal damaging.
Dustan Strong, of Hillsboro was arrested for menacing.
Tamera Lane, of Hillsboro, was arrested for assault.