SATH holding Turkey Bingo on Nov. 23

Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) is holding its 22nd Annual Turkey Bingo. Thanksgiving is just around the corner and we have the event for your holiday. Come play bingo with us and win a turkey or maybe even Thanksgiving Dinner.

Bingo will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at the Hillsboro Elementary Gymnasium. During the night, 25 turkeys will be given away. The evening’s event will end with a game of coverall in which the winner gets a complete Thanksgiving Dinner. The cost will be a donation of 25 cents per card per game. Door Prizes will be given out during the evening. During each intermission we will have a Cake Walk.

Prior to bingo, at 5 p.m. we will be having a Soup Supper to kick off our evening. So come early and enjoy some homemade chili, chicken and noodle & cornbread, hot dogs and lots of delicious desserts.

Bring the whole family and come join us for a fun filled evening of BINGO while helping to support some special kids at KAMP Dovetail.

For more information contact Linda Allen at (937) 366-6657.