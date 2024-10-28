Seal-Tite, LLC. holds Community Day

In celebration of Manufacturing Month, Seal-Tite LLC opened its doors for its first-ever Community Day, welcoming more than 100 students from Highland County and surrounding areas, alongside members of the general public. The two-day event on Thursday, Oct. 24 and Friday, Oct. 25 featured guided tours of the manufacturing facility, providing attendees with an in-depth look at the company’s operations, the technology behind modernized manufacturing and manual processes, and the critical role the sector plays in the local economy.

Student tours took place over two days, with participants from local schools having the opportunity to explore the plant and learn firsthand about potential career paths in the manufacturing industry. Additionally, on Friday, Oct. 25, Seal-Tite hosted public tours throughout the day, offering the community a chance to witness the facility’s advanced manufacturing processes in action.

“We are thrilled to be part of Manufacturing Month and offer students and the public an eye-opening experience into the world of manufacturing,” said Phil Wilson, Continuous Improvement Manager at Seal-Tite LLC. “By exposing members of our community to these dynamic career paths, we hope to spark their interest and inspire the next generation of manufacturers and give them a firsthand look at how manufacturing really works.”

This event not only helped participants better understand the complexities and innovations in the field, but also reinforced the importance of manufacturing to the regional economy, making it clear that the sector remains a cornerstone of community success.

The event aligns with national Manufacturing Day efforts, which seek to change perceptions about jobs in manufacturing, particularly among students and their families.