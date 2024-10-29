HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

Oct. 25

A resident of the 1800 block of U S Route 50 reported a domestic dispute. After investigation, it was determined to have been a verbal dispute, parties had separated prior to the deputy arriving.

Oct. 26

A resident of the 6300 block of E. New Market Rd reported telecommunications harassment.

Oct. 27

A resident of the 2700 block of Stephan Rd reported the theft of a vehicle. After investigation, the vehicle was recovered in a parking lot on N. High St in Hillsboro. Brenda A Steinmetz, 33, of Hillsboro was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

Arrests/Citations

Whitney S Lett, 34, of Chillicothe, failure to appear

Teiryn D Deaton, 22, of Greenfield, probation violation

Nikki N Brant, 26, of Dayton, possession of fentanyl-related compound