Southern Ohio Genealogical Society sponsoring program

The Southern Ohio Genealogical Society will sponsor a program on Thursday evening at 7:00 PM, November 14. The presentation will be in the conference room at the North High Business Center, 1487 N High Street, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133

Dana Palmer will be in attendance to present “Smooth Sailing-Discovering Ship Passenger Lists”. Dana is a professional genealogist who presents at various state and national genealogy conferences. She also teaches Genealogy classes at Sinclair Community College in Dayton.

Please come to this wonderful presentation. Everyone welcome. This will be the last program of 2024.

Our Christmas dinner will be at Highland House Historical Society on Thursday, December 12 at 6:00PM. Reservations can be sent to PO Box 414, Hillsboro at a cost of $25 per person. Please come with your story: The most tragic story I have found in my research of ancestors. Reservation deadline is December 5.