Nine years apart, one high school art project comes full circle. It all started in the fall of 2015 when Lynchburg-Clay High School Art teacher Missy O’Connor took her high school art class to visit Mrs. Pfister’s first-grade classroom. The art students helped the first graders draw a monster in class. Then, the high schoolers were tasked with the challenge of turning their scribbles into 3D stuffed monsters to love. “I didn’t realize that these would become prized possessions for some of the students (and their parents). When I had a few tell me they still had their monsters from that experience I thought it would be fun to bring this project full circle,” said Mrs. O’Connor.

Fast forward to today, seven of those original first graders got to return to Mrs. Pfister’s class and be on the other end of the same project.