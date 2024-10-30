Local religion briefs

4 Praise quartet to give concert

4 Praise piano quartet will present an afternoon of music on Nov. 10, 2024, beginning at 3 p.m. The venue will be Rainsboro Methodist Church. The quartet consists of Jennie Harner, Mindy Lee, Marilyn Myers and Debbie Vesely. They have been playing together for three years. The public is invited to enjoy this afternoon of music!

Soup’s On

On the last Saturday of each month, free meals. All are welcome! 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church located at 234 N. High St. in Hillsboro. Enter the red doors off North Beech Street.