Maplecrest Farms holds Field Day

The Ohio State University Extension Highland and Ross County offices successfully hosted a Youth Production Livestock Field Day at Maplecrest Farms, bringing together 4-H teens for an enriching day of hands-on learning in animal science.

Participants engaged in a variety of activities that investigated the essential aspects of livestock production. Impactful hands-on learning experiences for teens included exploring male and female reproductive tracts on posters, hearing about what each part of the tract’s role is in the process. Several cadaver tracts were then laid out on tables and explored, looking for differences and abnormalities. Finally, participants had the opportunity to practice artificial insemination techniques both on cadavers and in live cows.

Teens assisted with pregnancy blood draws and observed pregnancy ultrasounds. Participants observed a bull soundness exam from collection to inspecting sperm motility under microscopes. With Trans Ova’s partnership, participants were able to watch embryo collection used in embryo transfer breeding and acquire a greater appreciation for the science involved. Additionally, they gained valuable insights into cattle body condition scoring and nutrition needs throughout the reproductive cycle.

Guided by OSU Extension educators, local veterinarians, and the Grimes family, teens participated in meaningful discussions on critical topics so that teens could see concepts come to life. Feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing enthusiasm and confidence in applying their newfound knowledge to future agricultural projects.

Special thanks to Dr. Caleb Bohrer and Dr. Wyatt Kromm of Bohrer Veterinary Services, Dr. Amy Smythe, Garrett Stanfield of Trans Ova Genetics, John Grimes and Lindsey Hall for their invaluable contributions and expertise that made this event a success.