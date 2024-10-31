Hello! In the Kitchen with Sharon this week I am making crockpot cabbage parmesan. I love these all-in-one pot recipes. And guess what? It’s low-carb and healthy, plus, not many ingredients. You know me, I love simple and easy. With the cost of groceries, I’m trying to find inexpensive meals. I made this and everyone loved it. I hope you do too.

Please send me your favorite recipe, along with a story and/or a picture of it if you have one, and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Remember to do something nice for someone this week. Have a great week!

Ingredients

1 medium whole cabbage

4 tablespoons of unsalted butter

4 cloves of garlic, minced

1/2 cup of grated parmesan cheese

1 lemon, zested and juiced

1 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of black pepper

1 cup of vegetable broth

Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Directions

Start by cutting out the core of the cabbage so that the leaves stay intact but can easily absorb flavors.

In a small saucepan, melt the butter over low heat. Add minced garlic and cook until fragrant, about one to two minutes.

Remove the saucepan from heat and stir in the grated parmesan, lemon zest and lemon juice.

Place the whole cabbage in your slow cooker. Pour the garlic-parmesan-lemon butter mixture evenly over the cabbage making sure to get some in between the leaves.

Sprinkle the cabbage with salt and black pepper.

Pour the vegetable broth into the slow cooker around the cabbage.

Cover and cook on low for six to eight hours, or until the cabbage is tender and infused with all the flavors.

Carefully remove the cabbage from the slow cooker and transfer to a serving plate.

Garnish with freshly chopped parsley before serving.

Variations and tips

For an added depth of flavor, consider sprinkling a bit of smoked paprika over the cabbage before cooking. If you prefer a bit of heat, a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes can elevate the dish. And if you like a bit of crunch, top the cabbage with some toasted breadcrumbs just before serving.