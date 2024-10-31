HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

Oct. 29

A resident of the 6300 block of E. New Market Rd reported telecommunications harassment. This incident remains under investigation.

A resident of the 2700 block of Concord Rd reported fraud.

Oct. 30

Deputies responded to the 11000 block of North Shore Dr after a report of a female trespassing. After investigation, the female was ordered to leave and not return. Later, the female returned to the property and was arrested. Mallie J Bowman, 39, of Hillsboro was charged with criminal trespass.

Arrests/Citations

Dalton R Weber, 23, of Hillsboro, failure to appear