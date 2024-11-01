Many candidates on ballot

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1934, The Greenfield Republican reported that Congressman Charles West of Granville gave a “most entertaining” speech to an audience of almost 400 people in the downstairs area of the McClain Auditorium, extolling the virtues of President Roosevelt.

“Several” hundred war veterans from the Southern Ohio area were set to visit the Greenfield Armory for a political rally “for veterans of all wars” as a part of the Highland County Veteran’s Council, with both Democrats and Republicans to speak during the event.

Congressman James G. Polk’s war record caused his American Legion membership to be canceled following the topic being a “subject of much comment throughout the sixth district for the past two years, with the order not the first time they were told to cancel it.

Congressman Arthur Lamneck, Democrat of Columbus, was in attendance at the Greenfield Rotary Club and told those at the meeting that he predicted inflation of the currency “unless there is a different setup in our credit structure.”

In sports, the McClain Tigers, currently undefeated on the season, were set to end their season with a home matchup against the Xenia Cadets, with the two having matched up twice before, a 1932 McClain win and a 1933 6-6 tie.

The Lyric Theatre advertised multiple showings, including “The Most Precious Thing in Life,” starring Jean Arthur and Donald Cook, and “The Love Captive,” starring Niles Arthur and Gloria Stuart.

The Famous Store advertised multiple products, including a package of razor blades for five cents, fire shovels for nine cents, a stove pipe for 15 cents, a package of shoe laces for five cents, baby pants for five cents and ink tablets for eight cents.

This week in 1959, The Press-Gazette reported that multiple races for township, board of elections and municipal offices were on the ballot, with local election observers saying that the year’s ballot had a record number for township offices “in particular.”

The board of governors for the Highland County Joint Township Hospital District submitted an application for an additional $24,667 in federal (Hill-Burton) funding, with it to be probably “several weeks” before word about whether or not funding was approved.

Hillsboro residents would be the deciders on whether or not the “antiquated facilities” of city water would be brought into the future or if piecemeal construction would be continued, as water expansion was on the ballot.

Two Hillsboro High School seniors, Marilyn Hixon and Verdana Jacob, were selected as representatives at the 1960 Good Citizens’ Contest which was sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution, Ohio State Organization.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School varsity football team was scheduled to go up against the Wilmington Hurricane for a matchup of two 2-4 teams, as Hillsboro was only able to get its wins against weaker competition.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films, including “Watusi,” starring George Montgomery, Taina Elg and David Farrar, and “Escape from Red Rock,” starring Brian Donlevy.

Owens’ Super ‘E’ Market, located at the corner of South High and West Walnut streets in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including three pounds of fresh ground beef for $1.17, a pumpkin pie for 39 cents and a pound of longhorn cheese for 45 cents.

This week in 1984, The Press-Gazette reported that John Delph filed a suit with the Fourth Appellate District Court against the recently appointed Greenfield Chief of Police Greg Barr, saying no examination was made within 60 days of a vacancy.

McGruff the Crime Dog from the Hillsboro Police Department and Highland County Sheriff’s Department warned Halloween trick-or-treaters that if they received any candy that wasn’t wrapped to throw it away immediately and call the police if they get anything “suspicious.”

The Chamber of Commerce reported at its meeting that the chamber was nearing its goal of at least 100 tickets sold for its Nov. 8 Industrial Appreciation Banquet, with members told to continue to seek people to attend.

A three-way fight for a spot on the Highland County Board of Commissioners was ready to be waged as Democrat Roy Collins, Republican Rick Unger and Independent Lawrence Pummell was the fight.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School varsity football team ended the South Central Ohio League championship hopes of the Wilmington Hurricane, winning the matchup 22-16 thanks to a touchdown in the dying minutes of the game by Hugh Ballein.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “Revenge of the Nerds,” written by Steve Zacharias and Jeff Buhai, directed by Jeff Kanew and starred Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards and Ted McGinley.

Bob and Carl’s finer foods, located in Hillsboro and Wilmington, advertised multiple products, including a dozen glazed donuts for $1.59, a can of tomato juice for 79 cents and a pound of boiled ham for $1.99.

This week in 2009, The Times-Gazette reported that the Liberty Savings Bank received an order from the Office of Thrift Supervision to “reduce its exposure to commercial real estate loans and to strengthen its capitalization” due to a recent change.

Highland County Auditor Bill Fawley reported that the projected revenue for 2010 was $7.95 million, which was a decrease of nearly $4 million, with board of commissioners president Shane Wilkin saying it was its lowest budget in 10 years.

Six people were set to be on the ballot for the Greenfield Exempted Village Schools Board of Education, those being Danny Long, Mindy Hunter, Sandy Free, John Shonkwiler, Doug Mustard and John Wagoner.

In sports, the McClain Tigers varsity boys’ soccer team lost in the sectional finals, ending the team’s season, to Zane Trace Pioneers by a score of 6-1, as a win for McClain would have given the team its first sectional championship.

Stihl, located at 898 W. Main St., advertised multiple products, including an MS 180 C-B chain saw for $199.95, an MS 170 chain saw for $179.95, an MS 290 Stihl Farm Boss for $359.95 and an MS 250 chain saw for $329.95.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.