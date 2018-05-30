Local education news

Myers graduates from Berea

Bethany Myers of Lynchburg graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree at the commencement service on Sunday, May 6. 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at Berea College.

Cedarville Dean’s List

The following local students achieved the dean’s list for the 2018 spring semester at Cedarville University: Brittney Brown of Hillsboro, Emily Myers of Hillsboro and Marshall Pickering of Leesburg. Students named to the list maintained a 3.5 GPA while taking at least 12 credit hours from Cedarville University.